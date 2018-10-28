Elkmont man dead after truck overturns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Elkmont man is dead after the truck he was driving overturned Saturday night according to Alabama State Troopers. Officials say 48-year-old Ronald Lee Haggard was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say Haggard was in a Ford F-150 when it went off AL-99 at the 9-mile marker about five miles north of Athens, hitting a culvert and overturned. Haggard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the car officials say.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.