Dry Weather Settles In Sunday, But Might Not Last Through Halloween

The final stretch of October has arrived, and it’s starting off nicely! We’ll be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Unfortunately, our next chance of rain and storms looks to arrive just in time for Halloween.

First, a ridge will build in Monday and Tuesday which will allow more warmth and moisture into the Tennessee Valley. The warmth and moisture will then act as fuel for showers and storms to develop as a cold front approaches Wednesday evening. Rain is possible out ahead of this front too, possibly in time to impact trick-or-treaters.

For now, Wednesday morning and afternoon still look mainly dry. Go ahead and make a plan B for Wednesday evening though, in case it gets stormy.

Strong Storms Possible: There is a window of opportunity for storms to strengthen quickly along the cold front that moves through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will depend heavily on if/how much rain we see ahead of the front and the exact timing of the front. If storms can line up with the best warmth and moisture available, then a few storms could produce wind gusts over 50 mph. Be sure to check back with us over the coming days as we iron out the finer details.

It has been a while since we had to dress the possibility of severe storms, so we suggest that you take time before Wednesday to review your severe weather safety plan, including how you get alerts. We recommend that you keep a NOAA Weather Radio and that you set up alerts on the Live Alert 19 app.