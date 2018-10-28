Anchor/Reporter Shevaun Bryan to leave WHNT News 19 for sister station in Oklahoma City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s bittersweet, to say the least. But after more than four years telling your stories, I am leaving WHNT News 19.

Many of you know me as the big smile (and even bigger personality) on Saturday and Sunday mornings; many others here know me as the Decatur/Athens/Moulton-area reporter. Both in the field and on the desk, it has been a true honor and privilege to be here.

There’s good news and bad news here — yes, I am leaving the area (bad) but I am staying within the Tribune Media family (good). From here, I am heading to KFOR, our sister station in Oklahoma City, Okla.

This is the part where I thank you, Tennessee Valley, for teaching a Miami girl about tornadoes and straight-line winds.

WHNT and Huntsville have been home since June 2014 and I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming community. You all have embraced me with open arms and I have been blessed to work with some of the best (and nicest) in the business here at 200 Holmes Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

In OKC, I’ll be anchoring the 9 p.m. news weeknights and reporting out in the field, intending to connect with them the way I have certainly connected with you here.

It’s surreal to think of any other city being home after spending so much time here. I thank my managers for trusting a Miami Hurricane (Go Canes!) to move to SEC nation, I thank my coworkers for taking me under their wings and teaching me so much about becoming a better journalist.

Above all, I thank you, from the Shoals to Sand Mountain, for opening your arms and hearts to me. I’ve laughed with you, cried with you, I’ve prayed with/for you. You’ve fed me (well), you’ve trusted me with your stories. You’ve taught me about Alabama and Auburn football. You’ve tuned in for the last four years and welcomed me into your homes.

That’s a grace gift, I can never pay you back. But please know, I will take you with me always.

Shevaun’s last day with WHNT News 19 is Wednesday, Oct. 31.