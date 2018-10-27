Stolen vehicle chase ends in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in custody after authorities say he led several agencies on a stolen vehicle chase Saturday.

The Huntsville Police Department says Steven Houston Van-Bibber II was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft of Property

Receiving Stolen Property

Attempting to Flee and Elude Police

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of Drugs

A spokesperson with HPD says the chase began in Huntsville after two officers spotted an orange Chevrolet Avalanche at Kroger near Oakwood Avenue and North Memorial Parkway. The vehicle was reported stolen on October 15. Police say Van Bibber fled and led several agencies down I-565 towards Decatur then northbound on U.S. Highway 31 into Limestone County. State troopers deployed stop sticks which deflated both right side tires. The chase ended at North River Storage in Tanner.

Officials say Van Bibber had a warrant for his arrest in Madison City.

No one was injured during the incident.

WHNT has a crew on the scene. We will bring you the latest in this developing story on WHNT News 19 after the game.