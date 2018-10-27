× Madison County inmate may face additional charges after authorities find escape materials

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County inmate may be facing additional charges after authorities say they found prepped escape materials that would help him escape.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw says after learning about Keon Jackson’s plan to escape, detention officers searched where Jackson was being housed. That’s where they say they found that he had tampered with security measures and prepared materials to help him escape.

This isn’t Jackson’s first attempt to break out. Shaw says Jackson attempted to escape once before in May.

Jackson is being held at the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge and a first-degree arson charge from an incident back in March of 2017. Huntsville Police say he shot and killed a man and took his wallet before setting fire to the house and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

Shaw adds investigators will seek additional charges against Jackson which may include destruction of prison property and escape.