Fans say official Rocket City Trash Panda logos are a ‘home run’

MADISON, Ala – It’s a night many people across North Alabama have been waiting for, the official logo for the Rocket City Trash Pandas was finally revealed.

BallCorps, LLC hosted an event at Dublin Park in Madison to make the big announcement. After the big reveal the gymnasium was opened to give people their first chance to buy Trash Panda gear and the place was packed.

Many fans have already picked a favorite logo.

“The little raccoon coming out of the trash can,” Madison resident Tara Taylor said.

“It was the one with the raccoon sticking out of the trash can that was blasting off,” Madison resident Shawn Ryan said.

Which is good news! BallCorps managing partner Ralph Nelson says people will be seeing a lot of it.

“That’s our primary. That’s what you’ll see on our signs, and our business cards, and you’ll see that guy all over the ballpark in different places,” Nelson said.

People had their first chance to buy Trash Panda merch and they packed into the gymnasium. The lines wrapped all the way around the gym. But fans say it was worth the wait.

“Absolutely …I’m not really from around here. I’m fairly new coming into the area and we didn’t expect this kind of a turnout for this at all, especially for a minor league team,” Athens resident Gabriel Palacios said.

Hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts and kids clothes are all available for purchase. Many people joked about how this was a way for them to do their holiday shopping.

“We came out here to see the logo unveiling and to pick up Christmas presents,” Taylor said.

Many say the logos were a home run. And even though the first game won’t be until 2020, people can’t wait to show support for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

A Rocket City Trash Panda merchandise store will open at bridge street town center November 12 for fans who would like to the team’s gear. The team will begin taking season ticket deposits at $250 per seat on Nov. 17.