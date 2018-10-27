8 confirmed dead in active shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A suspect in an active shooting has surrendered after police responded to a situation at a synagogue in Pittsburgh according to reports from CBS affiliate KDKA. They report as many as eight people have been confirmed dead, possibly more, with others injured.

A SWAT team talked with the suspect who was reportedly crawling and injured but is still alive before taking him into custody. According to police, the gunman walking into the building and yelled, “All Jews must die.”

According to officials, the situation started at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Police are asking that people who live there stay inside their homes after exchanging fire with the suspected gunman.

KDKA reports the gunman shot at officers as they arrived forcing them to use their vehicles as a shield. Three police officers were reportedly shot. According to officials, the synagogue was full of people for a Saturday service and they received multiple calls from the people inside

Officials say some have been rescued and they are still trying to rescue others.

As a safety precaution, nearby Carnegie Mellon University was also reportedly on lockdown.

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018