1 dead, another injured from Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 17-year-old male died Saturday in a car accident on East Limestone Road, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

A 16-year-old female was also involved in the accident. West said the female victim was airlifted to the hospital.

The name of the victims has not been released. The condition of the female victim is unknown.

West said the crash happened in the afternoon between Copeland Road and Mystic Dawn Road.