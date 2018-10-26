× Woman found guilty of capital murder for conspiring to kill her husband

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County jury deliberated for 2-hours before finding Erica Fox guilty of her part in the plot to kill her husband Jason Fox.

Jason Fox was found shot to death in his home in Muscle Shoals in August of 2016. Court records show that during the investigation, Erica Fox admitted to having marital problems with Jason, and even admitted to having an affair. She told police her longest affair had been with Ronnie Credille.

The court documents also show Fox stated in the interview that Ronnie Credille had made comments in which he stated, “I could kill Jason and we could be together”.

Erica Fox, Ronnie Credille, and his brother Jeremy Credille were all arrested and charged with Capital Murder in connection with the investigation.

Ronnie Credille pleaded guilty in August of 2017. In the plea agreement, a second count of capital murder was dropped. As part of the agreement, Credille will serve the rest of his natural life behind bars.

We’re closely watching what happens with Jeremy Credille, who police say was the getaway driver in the crime. He is set to have a hearing in the case on November 13.

At this time, sentencing for Erica Fox has not been scheduled. With no death penalty on the table, Erica Fox will likely receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.