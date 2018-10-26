× Rocket City NerdCon returns to town

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will be hosting the fifth Annual Rocket City NerdCon at the Downtown Huntsville Library, 915 Monroe Street.

Tickets are on sale for the event, which runs Saturday, November 3 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, November 4 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The annual convention celebrates obsessions for pop culture, movies, TV shows, games, cosplay, and much more.

Rocket City NerdCon chairperson Jake Cornelius is excited for the convention to return.

“We are happy to be hosting this convention for the fifth year at the public library,” he said. “We remain one of the most affordable conventions in the area. One of our goals is to have something for everyone’s interest and fandom.”

Tickets and information can be found at rocketcitynerdcon.org. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and are good for the whole weekend. Children 10 and under are free with an adult ticket purchase.

The library will be open to the public during normal hours, but ticket holders will be the only ones allowed in the library after hours.

Check out this 360 view of the vendors from a previous RCNC. If you are having trouble seeing the video, click here: