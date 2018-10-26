× Out-of-district Madison City teachers could face a fee to bring in their children

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City school district is experiencing a growth they’re having a hard time maintaining, and now, the district is turning to some of its teachers for additional funding.

Madison City Schools gained 428 students from the end of the year to the first day of school this past August.

“We’ve got the best teachers in the state of Alabama in my opinion, but we’ve got a growth challenge,” said Madison City Superintendent Robby Parker.

Teachers that live outside of the district are able to bring their children into the Madison City district to go to school, which is something four out of the top 10 Alabama school districts don’t allow.

Parker wants to keep this perk for his teachers, but now he’s asking for a fee.

Parker’s proposal asks any teacher out of the district to pay a $30 a month per household fee, or $360 a year, to let their children go to school in Madison city. If the 150 out of district teachers paid this fee, the district would get more than $50,000 in funding, which doesn’t cover the cost of the 237 out of district kids, but it could help pay for another school resource officer or another teacher.

Parker is also asking for a 12 mill property tax within Madison city to help cover the costs of the district’s growth, so he says asking teachers out of the district to help out is a reasonable request.

“If we’re gonna go to the community and say we need you to raise your taxes, then everyone should contribute,” Parker said.

Parker says all out-of-district teachers would be affected by this fee, and he hopes they’ll all be on board. The new fee would start at the beginning of the next school year if it’s approved by the board of education.