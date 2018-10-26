× Mother charged with chemical endangerment of a newborn child

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur mother has been arrested for chemically endangering her newborn child.

Decatur Police confirm that Caitlin Marie Bradford tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine after giving birth at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway campus on August 24.

After a joint investigation by the Madison County DHR and Decatur Police Department, a warrant was issued for her arrest on October 4.

Police took Bradford into custody on October 25. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.