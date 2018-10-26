Man arrested for robbery and assault for July 15 incident at Madison bar

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison Police Department arrested a man in connection to a July 15 incident that happened at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill. Police say he is one of two suspects who assaulted a female bartender and robbed the Madison Boulevard bar.

Kristopher Bryan Braden Hurst, 21, faces two charges: first-degree Robbery and Assault. Police took Hurst into custody on Oct. 7 and later booked him into the Madison County Jail on a bond of $90,000.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they arrested Hurst on August 16, a few weeks after the Madison incident, for Aggravated Menacing but released on a $1000 bond.

MPD says they plan to arrest another suspect soon.