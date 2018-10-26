× HSV Airport giving away $25,000 in travel vouchers for 50th anniversary finale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fifty years of flying HSV is a milestone the airport has celebrated in multiple ways over the past year.

“Last year, we decided to do a year-long celebration of our 50th anniversary of the airport,” said Jana Kuner, HSV’s public relations manager. “We have done regional events, sponsored concerts, held our own concert, given away tickets to the Iron Bowl – we’ve done all kinds of things to celebrate.”.

But the grand finale of the 50-year anniversary celebration is offering the greatest giveaway of all! The airport is giving away $25,000 worth of free airfare. That will be $500 worth of travel vouchers for 50 people.

The airport will be giving away 10 vouchers per day next Monday through Friday–announcing the winners on their Facebook page.

The vouchers can be used for any airline, just as long as the flights are through Huntsville International Airport!

Registration for the giveaway starts Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will last till 3 p.m. The registration tables will be on the second floor just above baggage claim.

Parking in the parking garage is free for 30 minutes, so you can park, register and potentially win $500 to fly. Good luck!