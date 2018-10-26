× Halloween 5K & Monster Mile takes off Oct. 27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fleet Feet is hosting the annual Halloween 5k & Monster Mile, formerly known as “Spooktacular,” in downtown Huntsville.

The 5k begins at 8 a.m. at 200 Church Street, followed by the Monster Mile at 9 a.m. Runners are encouraged to wear their best costume.

All runners will receive a long-sleeve shirt and Halloween gift bag. Awards will be given out at the end of each race. This year’s awards are campfire mugs and Tonya Jones Salon Spa gift certificates. The costume contest winner will receive an award from Tate Farms.

The event is in its 20th year.