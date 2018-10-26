× Grab your costume for the fourth annual Madison Police Foundation Halloween Bash!

MADISON, Ala. — A lot of Halloween activities focus on the kids, but adults, this one is for you.

You’re invited to the Fourth Annual Madison Police Foundation Halloween Bash! This year’s bash is set for Friday, October 26th from 7pm – 11pm at Insanity Skate Park in Madison.

The adult-only party has become a fall favorite featuring music, hors-d’oeuvres, dancing, a cash bar, door prizes and raffles throughout the evening.

Costumes are optional but encouraged!

Tickets are $40.00 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Madison Police Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization, intended to be a link between the police and the public they serve. It provides support beyond the realm of traditional resources allocated within the Madison City budget.

Revenue for the Madison Police Foundation comes in the form of donations and membership fees.

The funds allow the Madison Police Foundation to make donations to families of police officers that have been killed in the line of duty. The foundation also provides a $250,000 life insurance policy for each Madison police officer.

In addition, the Madison Police Foundation supports Rape Aggression Defense classes, Kids Camp, Annual Golf Classic, and the Police Softball Team.

To buy tickets, sponsor or donate, contact: Jennifer at 256-656-8911 or Teresa at 256-759-3970.