Fort Payne pumped for Pep Rally of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The Fort Payne High School Wildcats were roaring and ready to go for this week's Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

The students were loud, the band was loud and the cheerleaders put on a show for everyone!

Senior football players also played a trivia game with the most important ladies in their lives: their mothers.

Cullman travels to Fort Payne for Friday night's game.

For all the highlights from the week’s high school games, make sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10 Friday!