× Fatal wreck shuts down Bob Wade Lane at Northgate Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A person was killed in a two car accident around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

According to Huntsville Police, a two car accident occurred at the intersection of Bob Wade Lane and Northgate Drive. One driver was trapped in their vehicle, and later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other driver is in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.