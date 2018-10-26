Deshler High School fan honored by administrators and community

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Deshler High School paid a tribute Friday to a long-time figure in their athletics department – decades after he left school.

Amos Malone is one of the most dedicated Deshler Tiger fans you might ever meet. He spent years umpiring basketball, baseball and even one softball game. Malone says he never charged the school for his services. But his biggest passion has always been watching what happened on the gridiron.

“If you watched many games there, you know what that means to me,” explained Malone. “As many games as I have watched. I use to keep the clock there.”

As the community room filled up Friday morning at Cottage of the Shoals – Amos had a strange suspicion something was up. “You can’t keep nothing quiet; too many women around.”

After being presented a signed football helmet and basketball by coaches, administrators revealed the big surprise.

“We would like to present you with an Honorary Diploma from Deshler High School,” stated Principal Russ Tate to Malone.

“I like everything you give me, but this is tops,” Malone told the crowd. “Well, I never did get one. I went through the 9th grade at Crooked Oak. I went to Deshler for about a week.”

At 87-years-old, it’s official – Amos Malone, the Tigers biggest fan, can now truly root for Deshler as a full-fledged alum.

Malone still has fond memories of having to climb up the Deshler scoreboard to turn it on while he was keeping the clock. He jokingly questioned who’s having to do it now?