Demolition of Sparkman Home pending approval

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The demolition of Sparkman Homes, a Huntsville Housing Authority complex, is currently pending approval.

In order for the city to tear down the housing complex, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has to approve the relocation of all Sparkman Homes residents and approve the demolition.

The Huntsville City Council made an agreement with the housing authority that the city would take care of the demolition in exchange for land.

“The agreement in the contract gives us a parcel of land that’s off of Lowery Boulevard, and I think it came out to about $500,000 of the estimated cost of what it would be to be the tipping fee plus the demolition,” said Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith.

As far as the complex’s residents are concerned, they’ll receive vouchers.

“Housing vouchers are given to those individuals who can go and find, again, any home within itself can accept housing vouchers – section eight vouchers as they call it – but also for the elderly. There will be housing opportunities to be in assisted living programs, some who are actually being built right now,” Keith said.

Keith says the residents of Sparkman Homes were notified a while ago about this possibility. One tenant told WHNT News 19 she’s happy they’re planning on tearing it down.

Even though the city agreed to demolish the complex, the housing authority can still determine what will go up next on the property.