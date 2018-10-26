× Calhoun Community College accepting applications for scholarships

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College will begin accepting applications for its 2019-2020 scholarship awards on November 1.

Scholarships will be awarded based on several criteria, such as community service, academic success, financial need and demonstrated leadership. One scholarship application form, found at www.calhoun.edu, will qualify students for all opportunities.

In a news release, Interim President Dr. Joe Burke encouraged every student to apply.

“Through our various scholarship opportunities, we are able to offer financial support to many of our very deserving students to help them realize their academic and career goals,” he said. “We encourage all current and incoming students to the college to apply for these scholarship awards.”

Interested students must have a completed admissions application filed with the Calhoun Admissions Office, and must also submit a Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Details on all the scholarships are available from the Scholarships Page on the Calhoun website, http://www.calhoun.edu/scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2019.