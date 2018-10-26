× Athens car dealer nominated for Dealer of the Year

ATHENS, Ala. – Jimmy Smith of Jimmy Smith Buick GMC was nominated for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year Award.

Smith was announced as the representative for the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama, just one of 51 dealers nominated nationwide.

This award is given to successful dealers who also value community service. Smith dedicates his time and talent to several organizations, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Athens-Limestone Hospital foundation, and the Alabama Veterans Museum.

The car business has been in Smith’s blood from a young age. After college, he sold cars for his uncle before starting his own dealership in 1981.

“My father had an independent repair shop and towing service, so I was around the car business my whole life,” he said. “In addition, I grew up on Sand Mountain in Alabama, which is a center for the used-car industry, and I learned the business firsthand by being exposed to dealers and wholesalers in my area.”

All 51 nominees will be honored on January 25, 2019 at the 102nd annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in San Francisco. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for charity, with the Dealer of the Year receiving an additional $10,000.