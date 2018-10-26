× Ardmore man charged with murder, child sex abuse in two separate cases

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested an Ardmore man Friday morning after a grand jury indicted him for murder and sex abuse of a child.

Thomas Edward Green, 30, is charged in connection with a homicide on Levert Avenue in Athens in January, and alleged abuse of a 3-year-old girl that happened in Elkmont in April, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Green admitted shooting Cheryl Holt, 35, at the home on Levert Avenue in January, authorities said. Athens police said at the time that Green told them the shooting was accidental.

The April sex abuse incident happened where Green was living in Elkmont, authorities said. He has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light, they said.

Green was booked into the Limestone County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.