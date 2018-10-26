× Alabama A&M Board meets, announce upcoming celebrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Board of Trustees of Alabama A&M University is keeping its current leadership intact. Dr. Jerome B. Williams will remain president pro tempore, with Trustee Chris Robinson remaining as board secretary.

AAMU President Andrew Hugine, Jr., reported that the university’s enrollment is at a historic high of 6,108, despite statistics that show state universities are experiencing declines in enrollment.

The board authorized a renewal and increase of the university’s credit limit up to $8 million, as well as planning and securing of funding for a university event center and food court/welcome center. The welcome center is slated to be at the intersection of Meridian Street and Chase Road.

Changes were made to university programs, with an online Master of Public Administration and single music minor being added. Programs eliminated include the counseling and guidance concentration in the Master of Science in counseling psychology program and the Bachelor of Arts program in cultural studies.

AAMU Vice President for Marketing, Dr. Archie Tucker, II, announced a pair of 50th anniversary celebrations in 2019 – The AAMU Foundation and their designation as a university.

The board also amended its bylaws to make the president pro tem the presiding officer of board meetings.

The next meetings of the board will be February 21 and 22 at the Clyde Foster Auditorium on AAMU’s campus at 10 a.m.