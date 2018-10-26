× 1st Madison Volksmarch brings local history to life

Madison, Ala. – The Rotary Club of Madison is bringing a first of its kind event to the historic district.

A “Volksmarch” on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 9am-12pm.

The term “Volksmarch” originated in Europe and is a noncompetitive 3.1 mile (5 km) or a 6.2 mile (10 km) walk.

It is a fun, outdoor activity that involves walking along a safe, predetermined, and marked route with a club, your pet, yourself, your friends, or with your family.

The first Madison “Volksmarch” will be a stroll through historic downtown. Along the way, walkers will hear from reenactors detailing the lives of family members buried in the City Cemetery at Mill Road and Maple Street.

Skits will also tell the story of two Civil War battles fought near the Roundhouse on Front Street and along Indian Creek.

Registration is $10 per person. Children 5 and under are free. A commemorative mug is included in the ticket price or you can choose not to receive the mug and register for just $5. All proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club of Madison’s outreach efforts.

You can register online here or at 8am the day of the walk at Madison City Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive.

For more information, email: volksmarch@madisonalrotary.org