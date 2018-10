× WHNT to air pregame special as top-ranked Alabama takes on the LSU Tigers

The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge for a prime-time game on November 3rd. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. right here on WHNT News 19.

Before the game, catch the WHNT News 19 sports team live in Baton Rouge for a pregame special set to air at 6:30 that night.

They’ll break down the teams’ seasons and share their thoughts on the game. You can also expect coaches and players to share their thoughts on the game.