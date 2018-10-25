× Two charged with animal cruelty in Jackson County after starving dogs found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people from Bryant are out of jail on bond after being charged with animal cruelty after finding a severely malnourished dog at their home.

Helena Michelle Moses and Joseph Lee Fisher, both 27, were arrested Wednesday.

An anonymous call led animal control officer Tony Wilbanks to a home on County Road 831, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. The caller said a Doberman pinscher and another dog at the home were severely malnourished.

The Doberman was so emaciated Wilbanks was able to lock his hands around the dog’s waist, Harnen said. The dog weighed 36 pounds and could not walk.

Moses and Fisher refused to sign the dogs over to animal control, so the sheriff’s office got warrants for their arrests, Harnen said.

One of the dogs was placed with a foster family and the other is recovering in an animal shelter.

Moses and Fisher are both free after posting $300 bonds.