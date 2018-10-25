× State Representative Lynn Greer injured in accident

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – State Representative Lynn Greer was involved in an accident on October 24.

At 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Rogersville Fire Department was called to Greer’s farm. According to a Facebook post from Greer’s office, he was pinned under a tractor for 30 minutes, suffering a broken leg.

Greer counts himself lucky that a broken leg was the only injury.

“I’m very lucky to have come out of today’s events with only a broken leg,” he said in the Facebook post.

Greer was airlifted to the hospital and is currently recovering.