× Save the Date: History Revisited Pow Wow coming to Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala. – The Southeastern Intercultural University and Academy, along with the Turtle Island Native American Association, is bringing a Pow Wow to Huntsville.

Billed as an intercultural, family event, the Pow Wow will be held November 3-4 at 2800 Poplar Avenue, NW.

Hours are Saturday, November 3 from 9am – 5pm and Sunday, November 4 from 9am – 4pm.

Each day will include a grand entry at noon by the Native American Warrior and Honor Guard.

On Saturday, there will be a parade with Buffalo Soldiers, members of the Huntsville Saddle Club and participants in Native American regalia.

Other attractions include music, children’s activities, dancing, drumming and a pipe ceremony.

Admission is $7 for adults. Children ages 6-16 and adults 65 and older are $5. The family price (limit 6) is $20. Military and first responders are free with ID.

There will concessions, including barbeque, shaved ice and soft drinks available for purchase.