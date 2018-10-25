× Rocket City Trash Pandas logo to be revealed Saturday

MADISON, Ala. — We’re getting one step closer to baseball being back in North Alabama. This weekend, the Rocket City Trash Pandas logo will be revealed.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas don’t have fans in just North Alabama, not even in just North America.

“The United States and about 16 other countries want Trash Panda merchandise,” said Ralph Nelson, the Ball Corps Managing Partner. “You know, social media is amazing. We get tweets and texts from all over the world; Denmark was the new one that came in today. People want Trash Panda stuff.”

He said if they had named the team the rockets or the missiles like many proposed, they wouldn’t be having this reaction. Even he was skeptical of the name at first.

“I hated it the first time I heard it. I thought it was a dumb name and it is,” said Nelson. “You know, Fox Sports called it the greatest team nickname in the history of professional sports.”

On Saturday, in Dublin Park, you will finally be able to purchase Trash Panda merchandise.

“We’re gonna have a great concert from the local band Dirt Circus. We’re going to reveal the logos at around 6:40, and then we’re going to top it all off with just a massive fireworks show at 8 o’clock,” he said. “Just to thank everybody for all the support we’ve had since we set up shop here in the Valley.”

It will be your first chance to buy t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats with the official Rocket City Trash Panda logo.

“It was best described to me yesterday as, ‘he’s cute, your kids are going to love him, and he’s got a little bit of attitude,'” said Nelson.

On Saturday they will also announce the winner of the kid’s logo design contest.