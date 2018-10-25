× Rainsville bridge closure starts Oct. 29

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Beginning October 29, Rainsville motorists are going to be detoured.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the one-lane bridge on Chavies Road that crosses Town Creek. The area will be shut down for nearly a year while a new two-lane bridge is constructed.

During this bridge replacement, motorists will be detoured to Fortner Road, Old Highway 35, Alabama Route 35, and then back to Chavies Road.

Most of the funding for this $1.8 million project is coming from the Alabama Transportation and Rehabilitation Project, with the remainder coming from the City of Rainsville.