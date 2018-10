Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Drivers headed southbound on I-65 near the 565 interchange should expect delays due to an overturned 18 wheeler.

Crews on the scene say milk the semi-truck was hauling will need to be unloaded before the truck can be turned right side up.

They add traffic will eventually be diverted on 65 South. No word yet on when authorities expect to reopen all lanes.