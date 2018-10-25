× No winner in Powerball drawing, jackpot now up to $750 million

If you didn’t win the nearly $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, $750 million might be a nice consolation prize.

That second figure was the potential jackpot the Powerball stood at early Thursday after there was no winner Wednesday night. The numbers drawn were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56, and the Powerball was 22.

Unlike the Mega Millions, whose odds were 1 in 302 million, the Powerball has better chances of 1 in 292.2 million. If there is a winner, it would be one of the largest jackpots in US history.

Powerball has climbed since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August, and has had 20 drawings since then without a winner.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion was split three ways in January 2016.