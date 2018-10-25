× Madison County authorities searching for honey thieves

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for two people who they said took advantage of a self-serve honey store.

The thieves took four gallons of honey Sunday morning from the store at Bill’s Honey Farm on Moores Mill Road, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The crime happened around 9:30 a.m.

Each gallon of honey was worth about $50, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office also released photos of the suspects and a black SUV they were driving.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8841 or jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov.