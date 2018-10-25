× Madison Academy named Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy has been named a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.

In order to receive the designation from Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, the school had to meet qualifying criteria in nine different areas:

Student Focus and Support

School Organization and Culture

Challenging Standards and Curriculum

Active Teaching and Learning

Technology Integration

Professional Community

Leadership and Educational Vitality

School, Family and Community Partnerships

Indicators of Success

According to a news release, Madison Academy President Terry Davis called the designation a “team effort.”

“I applaud the hard work of our administrators and teachers, the encouragement of our board, and the financial support of LAMA, corporations, and individuals who believe in our mission,” said Davis.

According to Blue Ribbon’s website,

“Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Schools commit to sharing expertise and exemplary practices with other schools on a local, regional, and national level as well as providing mentoring and networking to schools seeking guidance and assistance in school improvement initiatives.”

This designation lasts for five years.