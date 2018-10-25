× Lauderdale County burglary get-away car needs identified

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. A car used in a burglary was caught on camera and they are pretty sure someone will recognize it.

Sheriff’s investigators just released this surveillance picture. In the distance a larger white sedan could be seen parked in front of Q-Gas on Cloverdale Road. For some reason it quickly speeds across the street – giving investigators and you a perfect look. Whatever spooked this person at four in the morning had them hit reverse and take off.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says while inside Q-Gas – they took a small amount of cash. They believe the car might be an early 2000’s Lincoln Town Car.

Do you recognize the car or know who might be responsible for the Q-Gas burglary? If so, get in touch with tip line operators now.

There are three easy ways to pass along information to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. By phone, dial (256)386-8685, you can send a detailed text message to 274637 (CRIMES), or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page accepts anonymous tips. Each tip is eligible for a cash reward.