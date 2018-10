× Lane closures coming on I-65 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – If the weather holds out, there could be some lane closures on I-65 on October 29 and 30.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to perform testing for pavement assessment both days between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists should expect the inside lanes to be closed in both directions for short periods between U.S. 72 and mile marker 359 (two miles south of Thach Road in Elkmont).