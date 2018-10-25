× “It was obvious” Allegations claim high school volleyball team threw match on purpose

Did Arab give away a volleyball area title to Brewer by purposefully losing a match earlier this week?

AL.com reports that’s the accusation and reaction from the Brewer faithful after Monday’s 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Arab in the Class 5A, Area 15 final. The two teams — both ranked in the season-ending top 10 — split two earlier matches this season.

Some Brewer fans complained on social media that Arab threw the match and essentially lost on purpose, a ploy aimed at giving the Knights an easier road at the North Super Regional that starts Thursday in Huntsville.

It’s a simple question: Did Arab purposefully lose the match?

“In my opinion, yes they did. It was obvious,” said Brewer coach Jill Faulkner, who reluctantly talked about the controversy to AL.com reporter Josh Bean. “My team was very upset because we wanted the area (title match) to be a competition, and it wasn’t.”

“Brewer will always play the best we can. I want to teach our players a lesson in integrity through this and focus on winning the games ahead.”

Arab Principal John Ingram denied the allegation.

“I can unequivocally say that we did not purposefully lose,” said Ingram, who added he attended the match. “Brewer has a very good volleyball team, and they beat us.”

Read the entire story on AL.com.