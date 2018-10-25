× Huntsville apartment fire ruled an accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The fire at the Colonial Grand Apartment complex has been ruled an accident. The Huntsville Fire Marshal’s office says a cooking accident started the Wednesday afternoon fire.

Captain Frank McKenzie confirms that 8 units were destroyed. Half of the units are ok, but firefighters cut the electricity to the entire building.

Emergency crews transported two people to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue wants to remind you that cooking fires are the number one cause of house fires in Huntsville City and they can all be prevented.