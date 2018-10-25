Holiday favorites return to store shelves

To help get you in the holiday spirit, Blue Bell has returned two holiday favorites to store shelves.

Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream are both available for purchase. Blue Bell describes the flavors as:

Peppermint Ice Cream is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate hunks containing crushed peppermint candies.

Blue Bells adds more holiday flavor excitement is to come.