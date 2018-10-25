Diaper and wipe donations top 300,000 during annual Great Diaper Drive

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — In efforts to help give babies in North Alabama a healthy start, WHNT News 19 took action with the Food Bank of North Alabama, iHeart Media Huntsville, Rocket City Mom and Crestwood Maternity Center for the annual Great Diaper Drive.

The community came together once again to help local babies in need. Generous people and organizations donated over 202,000 diapers and over 94,000 wipes!

More than 76,000 diapers and wipes were donated during our annual Blitz Day Drive alone!

Every donation will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank and stay in north Alabama communities.

If you were unable to donate during the diaper drive, it isn’t too late to help struggling families. You can make a secure online donation here.