Damaged equipment and dairy at improper temperatures on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Morgan County

McDonald's

2225 Danville Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 80

Paper towels were either out or did not dispense properly at two hand wash stations.

The drink diffusers need cleaning.

Food was at improper temperatures. Cheese 58ºF, yogurt 65ºF



The manager said all violations were corrected.

Limestone County

Shoney's

1402 US-72 E, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 84

Violations:

Grease was pooling around the dumpster and grease can.

A cracked lid and damaged fryer baskets were being used.

The company's corporate office said the violations were corrected and they take health scores very seriously. They also are thankful for the community's support over the years.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Shababy's Rib Shack

7900 Bailey Cove Rd SE suite v, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 98

They're firing up the barbecue and getting ready for hungry customers.

At Shababy's Rib Shack on Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville, you know the food is fresh. The smoker right outside infuses great flavor into ribs and wings coated in a secret rub.

And what's being cooked up in the kitchen is just as delicious. Add a side of homemade hush puppies with a little jalapeno kick and finish your meal off with a refreshing homemade banana cream pie with a fluffy meringue top.

Enjoy sandwiches salads and homemade barbecue sauce in a comfortable setting.