Community Harvest Festival aims to create fun family atmosphere & awareness for the homeless community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s a popular time of the year for communities to come together, celebrate the holiday season, and have fun! But on Saturday, Oct. 27, a community is coming together to create awareness for another kind of community that doesn’t often get to celebrate– our local homeless community.

Canaan Community Christian Church is hosting the Community Harvest Festival to bring families together, have fun, eat good food and play games, and bring awareness to the homeless community. At the festival there will be free food, games, face painting, a moon bounce, and free haircuts for the whole family!

Organizers are also asking that you consider donating new or gently used cold-weather clothing items. E.g. Coats, socks, and mittens. Donations will be collected at the site until next Saturday, Nov. 3.

Sponsors for this event are Roger’s Barbershop, Home of Grace, Souls on Wheels, and Southern Chic Custom Catering.

The festival will be held at 1605 Pulaski Pike in Huntsville from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend!