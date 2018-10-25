Century Automotive opens new dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you drove down University around lunchtime on Wednesday, you might have noticed a new kid on the block - or a new dealership on the lot.

Century Automotive held it's grand opening for a brand new Jaguar and Land Rover facility. the 32,000-square foot building hosted a ribbon cutting.

President of Century Automotive Tracy Jones says the new facility will allow them to properly showcase the new brands, and when asked why University, she cited Century's history in Huntsville.

"We are Huntsville natives. We were Royal Chevrolet back in 1964 when my family came to Huntsville," Jones said.

"We believe in Huntsville, we believe in the Huntsville tax base economy. We wanted this dealership to be on University Drive. We believe in revitalizing University Drive. It's a great tax base for our economy that fuels the engine that supplies all the things we need in our town."

Jaguar and Land Rover add to the Century Automotive lineup on University, which also includes BMW, Porsche and Volvo dealerships.