A DeKalb County woman is fundraising to buy first aid kits for police officers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A DeKalb County mom is working to raise money to buy individual first aid kits for all of the police officers in her county, and she needs help.

Officers never know what they’re walking into when they show up on a call. Jerika Brumbeloe is working to get officers something that will help when calls turn serious.

“I’m organizing a fundraiser to help provide medic bags for the officers in our county,” she explained, “It was brought to my attention that they do not have these supplies in their cars. As a nurse I figured it was a basic need.”

“This is going to be beneficial to officers in the event an officer gets shot in the line of duty, or a car wreck. Any number of things,” said Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith.

Brumbeloe is working to make them available to officers across the county.

“I’m making coozies to sell,” she explained, “I am receiving donations for those who don’t need a coozie. I’m also going around to area businesses like pharmacies and the hospital asking for donations of supplies or monetary donations so I can purchase these supplies.”

It’s an undertaking, but she says it’s worth it.

You can reach out to Brumbeloe on Facebook to buy a coozie, which are designed in support of police and firefighters, or to donate to her cause. Brumbeloe said if you don’t like this particular design, you can make a request and she’ll do her best to create it.