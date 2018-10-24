× LIVE BLOG: Here’s the latest on the suspicious packages intercepted by the secret service

(CNN) — Authorities have intercepted devices intended for the White House, former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC, a law enforcement official told CNN Wednesday, adding that it was similar to the ones sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton and billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros, which was discovered earlier this week.

The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional, the official said. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.

