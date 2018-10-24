LIVE BLOG: Here’s the latest on the suspicious packages intercepted by the secret service

Suspicious Packages (Image: MGN Online)
(CNN) — Authorities have intercepted devices intended for the White House, former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC, a law enforcement official told CNN Wednesday, adding that it was similar to the ones sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton and billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros, which was discovered earlier this week.
The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional, the official said. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.
Earlier Wednesday morning, the United States Secret Service said it had intercepted two “suspicious packages” addressed to Obama and Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, earlier this week.
(AP) – Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service.
Former President Bill Clinton was at the family’s Chappaqua, New York, home when the package was intercepted at a Westchester County, N.Y., facility. That’s according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity and wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
The person says the device was screened at the Westchester facility and never reached the Clintons’ home.
(AP) – The White House is condemning attempted attacks made against former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Wednesday: “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” She adds: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”