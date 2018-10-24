Space community comes together in Huntsville for the future of space exploration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- We are in a new age of space exploration. Whether it is a mission back to the Moon, or to Mars, or into deep space, the only way to get there is through collaboration.

The Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium is designed to create just that.

"Government, commercial, academia, and the broader public, to talk about space flight, exploration," said Jim Way, the American Astronautical Society Executive Director. "To talk about where we are now, where we want to go next, and how we're gonna get there."

In its eleventh year, the theme of this year's symposium is galvanizing U.S. leadership in space.

"So we're really going to be looking at the international space community and who's doing what. And how the United States can keep up with everybody else in the world and actually take over and lead," he said.

Way said cooperation is really important to continue our leadership in space and to inspire future leaders.

"To have students be a participant in this event just helps pay it forward and motivate the next generation to be enthusiasts of space and to understand why we do space, why we do exploration and how important it is to this nation," said Jody Singer, the Director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

She said deep space exploration is the future, the ability to go further and faster than space exploration has ever gone before.

They say for those of us not in the space community, in the future we can expect space exploration to go even further, with humans and with robots. And to expect to see more corporate and government collaborations in space missions.