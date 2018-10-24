Search on for escaped inmates from Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Childersburg Work Release Center Tuesday evening, state corrections officials said.

Mark Araujo and Jacob Burnett, both 39, escaped around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. They were captured on video at a Citgo station in Calera just before 9 p.m. They were driving a stolen white utility truck at the time, they said.

Araujo is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Burnett is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Both men were wearing brown pants and dark-colored shirts.

Araujo was serving a 15-year sentence for theft in Walker County. Burnett was sentenced to 18 months in July for third-degree burglary in Shelby County.

Anyone who sees the men is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.