Wreck involving school bus in Talladega County kills 1, injures 11

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) A crash between an Alabama school bus and a passenger vehicle has killed one person and injured 11 others.

State Police Trooper Cpl. Jimmy Harrell tells AL.com the driver of the passenger vehicle died. The driver’s identity hasn’t been released.

Handley High School coach Larry Strain says the bus was taking the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade football team and the junior varsity football team home from a game Tuesday night.

Eight students and three adults on the bus were injured. Harrell says the bus driver was seriously injured and flown to a hospital.

Strain says he saw the crash. He says the car came across an Interstate 20 median, “went airborne and hit the top of the bus.”

