Sardis City man charged with breaking into Boaz home
BOAZ, Ala. – A man accused of entering a home on Mann Avenue Tuesday night is now facing multiple charges, police said.
Police said Vincent Galimore, 41, of Sardis City, went into a home on Mann Avenue. He was confronted in the kitchen by a resident who thought Galimore was a relative coming home.
Galimore left the home when the homeowner called police. Officers said they found him about a block away waving his arms at cars that were passing by. He was taken into custody without incident/.
Police charged Galimore with second-degree burglary, public intoxication and marijuana possession.
His bond had not been set as of midday Wednesday.
34.203166 -86.152097