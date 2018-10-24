× Sardis City man charged with breaking into Boaz home

BOAZ, Ala. – A man accused of entering a home on Mann Avenue Tuesday night is now facing multiple charges, police said.

Police said Vincent Galimore, 41, of Sardis City, went into a home on Mann Avenue. He was confronted in the kitchen by a resident who thought Galimore was a relative coming home.

Galimore left the home when the homeowner called police. Officers said they found him about a block away waving his arms at cars that were passing by. He was taken into custody without incident/.

Police charged Galimore with second-degree burglary, public intoxication and marijuana possession.

His bond had not been set as of midday Wednesday.